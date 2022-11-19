St. Charles County PD aims to alert residents who are easy targets for criminals

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Charles County Police Department has started a crime deterrence initiative to help county residents help themselves reduce the risk of being a victim of a crime. Police are leaving behind yellow cards on the front doors of homes where they spot opportunities that criminals might take advantage of.

Cpl. Barry Bayles is a spokesman for the police department.

“We’re trying to make it harder for criminals to victimize people,” he said.

The cards that officers are leaving behind for homeowners will note whether officers found a garage door that was open, a vehicle left unlocked or valuables left in plain sight in a vehicle.

Steve Mulherin said an officer once came to his door to double-check everything was okay after noticing Mulherin’s pickup warming up in the driveway in the early morning hours. He said he appreciated that the officer was looking out for him and thinks the notices being placed on front doors is another example.

“I personally don’t have a problem with it because they’re just trying to make your neighborhood safer,” said Mulherin.

Some comments on the St. Charles County Police Department Facebook page suggest the cards could be a signal to thieves about which homes are more vulnerable.

“But we’re not putting a flag in the front yard that waves ‘insecure premises here’ or something of that nature. This is something that will go on the door. Usually, the homeowner would be the only one to notice it,” said Bayles.

