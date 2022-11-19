Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning.

The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.

The five residents were taken to the hospital to get treated, but their injuries are unknown. No other information was released Saturday.

