Man shot, killed in Ferguson

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said.

The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

Police said the person who called 911 attempted to tamper with evidence at the crime scene prior to notifying the police. That person has been charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony.

Police did not identify the victim or the person charged in the release. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department.

