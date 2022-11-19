Coldest Temperatures Of The Season So Far Arrive Tonight

First Alert Forecast
A bitter wind will make it feel like the low teens and single digits when you head out early today.
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion:

Tonight our lows will drop to near 19 degrees, the coldest of the season so far. Sunny & slightly less cold tomorrow. The winds won’t be an issue like the were Saturday.

We’ll remain dry & warmer Monday through Wednesday. We’ll enjoy high temperatures in the 50s.

Thanksgiving brings some uncertainty. Rain is possible along a cold front, but the timing of the rain is uncertain. Stay with us as we narrow down the details these next few days and how they will impact your holiday plans. As of now the rain amounts don’t look significant-generally under 0.25″

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A bitter wind will make it feel like the low teens and single digits when you head out early...
Cold and windy through the day
7 day forecast
Cold Continues This Weekend, Warmer Next Week
Cold Continues This Weekend, Warmer Next Week
Cold Continues This Weekend, Warmer Next Week
November 18 seven-day forecast
Freezing Cold Friday