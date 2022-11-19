Coldest Temperatures Of The Season So Far Arrive Tonight

Weather Discussion:

Tonight our lows will drop to near 19 degrees, the coldest of the season so far. Sunny & slightly less cold tomorrow. The winds won’t be an issue like the were Saturday.

We’ll remain dry & warmer Monday through Wednesday. We’ll enjoy high temperatures in the 50s.

Thanksgiving brings some uncertainty. Rain is possible along a cold front, but the timing of the rain is uncertain. Stay with us as we narrow down the details these next few days and how they will impact your holiday plans. As of now the rain amounts don’t look significant-generally under 0.25″

