3-year-old shot in St. Louis City

Published: Nov. 19, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis.

Preliminary police reports show that the child was shot in the eye and is in critical condition. He has been transported to the hospital.

Police are calling the shooting accidental and are working to find out how the child got access to a gun.

Police told News 4 it is too early to determine criminal charges. They are still conducting interviews and processing the scene.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

