St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car.

According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.

Officers say the woman “cut away” the backpack that was hanging from his wheelchair, threatened him with scissors and then ran off with his property. A short time later, she returned to the area and allegedly attempted to run him over with her car before officers arrived and took her into custody.

