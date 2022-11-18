Water main break floods apartment garage in downtown St. Louis, boil advisory issued

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A water main break has caused parts of Market Street and other areas in downtown St. Louis to be flooded.

The intersection of 11th Street and Market and the intersection of 13th and Lucas had water main breaks overnight. News 4′s Damon Arnold says the aftermath reflects that of an earthquake. The water is no longer present at 13th and Lucas, which is one block away from the St. Patrick’s Center.

The call came out just before midnight. In addition to the roads, basement-level apartment garages holding dozens of cars were flooded as well. One resident says he was trapped in an elevator when water started flooding in.

“All of a sudden, lights start flickering and it plummets, just collapsed,” a resident who witnessed the water main break said. “I fell, hit my back, then all of a sudden water’s coming in and I said ‘oh God, water’s coming in, I got to get out of here, this is crazy.”

St. Louis City Water Division has issued a Precautionary Boil Advisory for parts of the Downtown, North, and South City as a result of the main break. It will be in effect until further notice. For more information, click here.

The neighborhoods affected area under the precautionary boil water advisory are:

St. Louis Place, Old North St. Louis, Carr Square and Columbus Square

Downtown and Downtown West

Peabody-Darst-Webbe, LaSalle Park, Soulard and Kosciusko

