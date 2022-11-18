Water main break floods apartment garage in downtown St. Louis, boil advisory issued

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A water main break has caused parts of Market Street and other areas in downtown St. Louis to be flooded.

The intersection of 11th Street and Market and the intersection of 13th and Lucas had water main breaks overnight. News 4′s Damon Arnold says the aftermath reflects that of an earthquake. The water is no longer present at 13th and Lucas, which is one block away from the St. Patrick’s Center.

The call came out just before midnight. In addition to the roads, basement-level apartment garages holding dozens of cars were flooded as well. One resident says he was trapped in an elevator when water started flooding in.

“All of a sudden, lights start flickering and it plummets, just collapsed,” a resident who witnessed the water main break said. “I fell, hit my back, then all of a sudden water’s coming in and I said ‘oh God, water’s coming in, I got to get out of here, this is crazy.”

St. Louis City Water Division has issued a Precautionary Boil Advisory for parts of the Downtown, North, and South City as a result of the main break. It will be in effect until further notice. For more information, click here.

The neighborhoods affected area under the precautionary boil water advisory are:

  • St. Louis Place, Old North St. Louis, Carr Square and Columbus Square
  • Downtown and Downtown West
  • Peabody-Darst-Webbe, LaSalle Park, Soulard and Kosciusko

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A standing room only crowd of close to 400 St. Charles residents crammed into the Memorial Hall...
Hundreds of St. Charles residents pour into EPA, demand an immediate fix to contamination in water system
911 generic
St. Louis City plans to add $42 million facility for 911 dispatch
Drew Baldridge surprises Rae
EXTENDED VERSION: Surprise Squad shocks Rae by crashing pep rally with favorite country singer
A standing room only crowd of close to 400 St. Charles residents crammed into the Memorial Hall...
Hundreds of St. Charles residents pour into EPA, demand an immediate fix to contamination in water system