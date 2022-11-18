Urban League volunteers packing up boxes to prepare for annual Thanksgiving meal distribution

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers with the Urban League are packing up boxes full of food as they gear up for their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution.

The organization expects to feed 2,500 families next week. Thursday, a team from Enterprise and Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones pitch in at the Jennings Empowerment Center.

The Urban League’s annual Thanksgiving drive-thru meal distribution will take place Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 12 to 3 p.m. at their headquarters on Kingshighway.

