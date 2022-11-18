St. Louis County man pleads guilty to firearm, meth charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Mosley Jumon Williams of St. Louis County pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of meth possession.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Williams, 31, admitted that he used a gun during an attempted kidnapping in 2019 that stemmed from a family dispute. Officers found a .45-caliber handgun in his apartment after the incident. They also found more than 40 tablets containing meth.

Williams will be sentenced in 2023. Both the prosecution and defense agreed to recommend a 10-year sentence as part of the plea deal.

