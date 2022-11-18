Man convicted in 2019 Wellston killing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A jury convicted a 22-year-old man Wednesday in the 2019 shooting death of a man in Wellston.

Tyrus Young was convicted of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering. The jury recommended a sentence of more than 20 years for the crimes, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Young was convicted of shooting and killing 64-year-old Wendell Wright on December 2, 2019 in the 1500 block of Wellston place in Wellston. Prosecutors said he fled the scene in a stolen vehicle after firing off 11 shots, three of them hitting Wright. Wright was changing the oil in his car when the incident happened.

Young will be sentenced on January 13.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.