Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition.

It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.

When their kids came along, the cards got more elaborate.

This year’s card is an NCAA bracket with cards from every year.

