LIST: Holiday light displays in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a list of various holiday light displays in the St. Louis area.

Santa’s Magical Kingdom: Located in Yogi Bera’s Jellystone Park at 5300 Fox Creek Road in Eureka. It is open from Nov. 18- Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. the rest of the week. For more information, click here.

Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park: Located at Tilles Park, the intersection of McKnight and Litzsinger in Ladue. It runs from Nov. 18 - Dec. 30, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here,

Wonderlight’s Christmas Holiday Lights Spectacular: Located at World Wide Technology Race Track at 700 Raceway Blvd in Madison, Illinois. Runs from Nov. 11 - Jan. 1 from 5:30 p.m.- 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden: Located at the Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw in St. Louis City. Runs from Nov. 19 - Jan. 7, closed Christmas Eve and Christmas. For more information, click here.

Our Lady of the Snows Way of Lights: Located at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S, DeManzenod Drive in Belleville. Runs from Nov. 18 - New Year’s Eve from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights: Located at the AB Brewery in Soulard. Runs from Nov. 17 - Dec. 30. For more information, click here.

Holiday Lights at Grant’s Farm: Located at 7385 Grant Road in South County. Runs from Nov 25 - Dec 30. For more information, click here.

