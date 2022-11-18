LIST: Holiday light displays in the St. Louis area

Tilles Park Christmas
Tilles Park Christmas
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a list of various holiday light displays in the St. Louis area.

Santa’s Magical Kingdom: Located in Yogi Bera’s Jellystone Park at 5300 Fox Creek Road in Eureka. It is open from Nov. 18- Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. the rest of the week. For more information, click here.

Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park: Located at Tilles Park, the intersection of McKnight and Litzsinger in Ladue. It runs from Nov. 18 - Dec. 30, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here,

Wonderlight’s Christmas Holiday Lights Spectacular: Located at World Wide Technology Race Track at 700 Raceway Blvd in Madison, Illinois. Runs from Nov. 11 - Jan. 1 from 5:30 p.m.- 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden: Located at the Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw in St. Louis City. Runs from Nov. 19 - Jan. 7, closed Christmas Eve and Christmas. For more information, click here.

Our Lady of the Snows Way of Lights: Located at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S, DeManzenod Drive in Belleville. Runs from Nov. 18 - New Year’s Eve from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights: Located at the AB Brewery in Soulard. Runs from Nov. 17 - Dec. 30. For more information, click here.

Holiday Lights at Grant’s Farm: Located at 7385 Grant Road in South County. Runs from Nov 25 - Dec 30. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flooding in parts of downtown St. Louis due to overnight water main breaks.
Water main breaks in downtown St. Louis
The KMOV Surprise Squad had a few things up their sleeves when they crashed a pep rally for Rae...
Surprise Squad crashes pep rally to give inspiring girl life-changing gifts & a visit from a country music star
A standing room only crowd of close to 400 St. Charles residents crammed into the Memorial Hall...
Hundreds of St. Charles residents pour into EPA, demand an immediate fix to contamination in water system
The Army Corps of Engineers is standing by its results that concluded there are not dangerous...
Army Corps of Engineers explains results indicating elementary school is safe