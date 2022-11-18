Cold Continues This Weekend, Warmer Next Week

Weather Discussion: The cold continues this weekend, though the afternoons will be slightly warmer but still well below normal.

Weekend mornings will be cold with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Saturday will be windy, not ideal for raking leaves so maybe hold off until Sunday for that. Winds gusting 30-35 mph with sunshine and a high near 40. Sunday is cold too, but not as windy and still sunny.

Next week temperatures will turn around with highs in the mid to upper 50s Monday through Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks cooler, but especially on Friday after the cold front passes. There is still a chance of rain but right now the timing is uncertain and the probability is 30%.

