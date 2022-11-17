SLPS to host public meetings on new education plan

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St Louis Public Schools is bringing students and their families to the table to turn around the district.

On Wednesday, school leaders invited parents to Gateway Middle School to introduce changes they want to see implemented in the new Citywide Plan for Education. This is one of several public meetings for community input.

“They are being brought up in the St. Louis Public Schools but I know there is so much better for them,” says grandparent Lisha Holmes. “I want my kids to see better.”

The deadly CVPA and Collegiate shooting was a topic fresh on the minds of school officials and parents. As a result, a dance tribute was dedicated to the victims and survivors at the start of the program.

“Some people ask me, the incident at CVPA, are you going to pause any of your initiatives? I said no. We are going to work harder because we owe it to these kids,” said SLPS Board President Matt Davis.

Holmes sat alongside board members and school administrators as she discussed teaching and safety needs.

“I have taught them to pray before they leave for school,” she says. “They have the background of watching their back so when they see something that doesn’t feel well or doesn’t sit well in their spirit they talk.”

Questions on community, curriculum, health, security, infrastructure, and school experiences are being reviewed. SLPS says these forums will help develop a new blueprint and strategies to fix current problems.

“It’s safety, it’s education, and it’s working together and providing all levels of needs for everyone right now,” says Toni Cousins, SLPS board vice president.

“That’s the most important thing coming out of this process is that we are building a consensus and that has amazingly never been done before,” says Davis.

Families are invited to voice their opinions at future public meetings taking place on January 25, March 29, and May 2023 at Harris Stowe University from 6-7:45 p.m. For more information email drcarter@peopleareeverything.biz.

