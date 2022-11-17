Rawlings to move headquarters to Westport Plaza

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, the official baseball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball, will be moving locations soon.

The company announced on Thursday that it will be moving from its current corporate headquarters in Town & Country, Mo. to Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights, Mo. in late 2023.

According to a release, the decision to relocate was brought on by the need for additional office space and the desire to create a full corporate campus including an experiential retail destination.

Rawlings has been based in St. Louis since its inception in 1887 and hopes to elevate its visibility as a St. Louis-based company.

“Our move to Westport Plaza reflects the tremendous growth of our baseball and softball business and allows us to create an immersive brand experience for fans and athletes alike,” said Mike Zlaket, chief executive officer of Rawlings. “As a storied brand based in St. Louis, Rawlings has very strong ties to the local community, and it was important for us to remain here in such a renowned baseball town.”

Renderings of the new Rawlings headquarters in Westport Plaza. (Rawlings)

The move coincides with revitalization plans taking place in Westport Plaza.

Within Rawlings’ expanded experiential retail space, their full assortment of baseball and softball product lines will be displayed and available for purchase, including a wide array of customizable options across multiple product lines.

Another key highlight will be ‘the glove vault’ which will showcase Rawlings’ strength in the glove category with Rawlings Gold Glove Awards on display and an interactive custom glove center for visitors to design their own model.

“Rawlings is the perfect fit for Westport Plaza as they’ll provide a unique experience for the millions of avid baseball fans both visiting and living in St. Louis,” said Bob O’Loughlin, chairman and CEO of Lodging Hospitality Management, the owners of Westport Plaza. “We are proud to partner with Rawlings as they incorporate their 135-year legacy into their new headquarters while building the future of their business.

