Old Newsboys Day sees hundreds of volunteers take to the streets to raise money for local children’s charities

Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets of St. Louis Thursday for Old Newsboys Day.
The volunteers, which included Blues mascot Bluey and Billy Busch, braved the cold to sell a special edition newspaper to raise money for local children’s charities.
