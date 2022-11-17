Old Newsboys Day sees hundreds of volunteers take to the streets to raise money for local children’s charities

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets of St. Louis Thursday for Old Newsboys Day.

The volunteers, which included Blues mascot Bluey and Billy Busch, braved the cold to sell a special edition newspaper to raise money for local children’s charities.

Learn more about the Old Newsboys Campaign for Kids or donate by clicking here. https://www.stltoday.com/old-newsboys-day/

