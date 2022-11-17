Man with dementia missing in O’Fallon, MO

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia.

Police said Howard Conrad Chilberg Jr. was last seen in his garage at 35 Heatherwood Court in O’Fallon around 12 a.m. Thursday. He is white, 6 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds and was wearing a red shirt and gray shorts. He does not have his medication or his cell phone, police said.

Howard Chilberg went missing early Thursday. (MSHP)

Anyone who sees Chilberg is asked to call the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.