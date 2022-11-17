Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to buy 40 pounds of meth in Franklin County

(WYMT)
By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy to buy 40 pounds of meth in Franklin County in 2020.

Richard Treis, 48, admitted in a plea agreement that he and another man went to a gas station in Pacific, Missouri, on July 29, 2020, with $120,000 in cash to purchase the meth. Undercover agents posed as the buyers and arrested Treis and the other man, Tarik Mazhar, after 15 pounds of meth was exchanged.

Treis is scheduled to be sentenced on February 16 and must forfeit $128,000 to the government. Mazhar pleaded guilty last year to the same conspiracy charge and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breakfast with Santa at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Ill.
Eckert’s announces family holiday activities
Two men were indicted on Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting of a St. Louis man in April.
2 men indicted on murder-for-hire charge for fatal shooting
Renderings of the new Rawlings headquarters in Westport Plaza.
Rawlings to move headquarters to Westport Plaza
Rawlings announced on Thursday that it will be moving from its current corporate headquarters...
Rawlings to move headquarters to Westport Plaza