Flurries This Evening, Freezing Cold Friday

First Alert Forecast
We could see a few flurries this evening but no accumulation expected.
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: This evening a cold front will move through. Along and behind the front we could see some flurries and/or light snow. The probability stands at 10-20%. If you do see snow, no accumulation is expected as the ground and air temperatures are above freezing.

The cold will assert itself even more on Friday with a high struggling to reach freezing. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies, but a slight breeze will make for a wind chill in the low 20s.

The weekend lows are very cold for November, but not quite to record territory. The coldest morning will be Sunday with a low of 18 (record on that date is 14 from 1914)

The weekend highs will reach near 40, though Sunday will be a bit more pleasant with less wind compared to a blustery Saturday.

It warms nicely next week, highs will back to near normal in the 50s.

Thanksgiving still shows signs of some rain, but it’s not a guarantee just yet. Models have flip flopped a lot on the timing, so stay tuned and watch for some wet weather late next week.

7 Day Forecast
