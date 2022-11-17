Flurries & Light Snow Possible This Evening

Weather Discussion: Partly to mostly cloudy & cold today. This evening a cold front will move through. Along and behind the front we could see some flurries and/or light snow. The probability stands at 20-30%. If you do see snow, little to no accumulation is expected as the ground and air temperatures are above freezing. Some of you could get a dusting on elevated and grassy surfaces. Behind this system, the temperatures drop for tomorrow.

Below normal temperatures and dry conditions continue through the weekend. The normal high for today’s date is 55. Temperatures recover next week but at this point there seems to be a chance for rain in the Wednesday/Thursday time frame. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.