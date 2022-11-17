Eckert’s announces family holiday activities

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Eckert’s Farm announced Thursday that their family-fun Christmas activities will start on Saturday, Nov. 19. Here is a list of the festivities that will happen.

Cut-Your-Own Christmas Trees (Nov. 19-Dec 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.): Participants can enjoy a wagon ride through the Christmas tree farm to find a perfect tree for their home. The cost is $65 per Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree. Tickets are $2.50 per person when purchased online, and $3 when purchased at the door.

Breakfast with Santa (Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 19-Dec. 18, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.): Families can have breakfast with Santa at the Eckert’s Country Restaurant. There will be face paintings, book readings, and kids can decorate their own sugar cookies.

For breakfast, the restaurant will serve scrambled eggs, bacon, fried potatoes, fruit, biscuits, and homemade sausage gravy. This event is $25 per person. To make a reservation, click here.

Gingerbread House Workshop (Sat-Sun, Nov. 26-Dec 18, 1-4 p.m.): Families can build a gingerbread house just in time for Christmas. Eckert’s will provide a kit and guide in order to build the perfect gingerbread house. Participants can purchase the house kit for $20.

Photos with Santa (Wed-Fri, Dec 1-23, 3:30-6:30 p.m.): Parents can take their children to take a photo with Santa. Photos are $22 per family, including one photo. Additional photos can be purchased on-site for $10 per photo. To make a reservation, click here.

Newfoundland’s Draft Christmas Trees (Sat, Dec 3 10 a.m.-2 p.m.): The River King Newfoundland Club will draft Christmas trees for families. Guests will cut their own tree and the Newfoundland dogs will fetch it and bring it back to Eckert’s Garden Center. Donations will help to support the Riverking Newfoundland Rescue.

For more information, click here.

Naughty and Nice Boozy Brunch (Sat-Sun, Nov. 19-Dec 18, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.): Adults can have a little “Sunday Funday” at the new Cider Shed for the brunch. Guests will order from a special holiday menu and enjoy a bottomless Bloody Mary bar. Menu items include breakfast nachos, a cider donut tower, spicy avocado deviled eggs, winter fruit with champagne cream, and s’more waffles.

