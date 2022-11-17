Developers get first win for STL Riverfront overhaul

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Developers won recommendation for tax incentives to develop a 50-acre area just south of the Poplar Street Bridge.

The $1.2 billion plan will transform the Riverfront, creating space for residential, business and manufacturing buildings. This is projected to add thousands of jobs to the area.

The St. Louis Port Authority had voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group back in August.

The Gateway South Project is expected to take 10 years to complete.

