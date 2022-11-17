Cold Continues, Light Snow Possible Late Thursday

Weather Discussion: The cold and well below normal temperatures continue through the weekend. It will actually get colder Friday with a daytime high struggling to reach freezing. We also could see some light snow or flurries Thursday evening.

Much of Thursday is dry and cold, though a tad warmer than our Wednesday. Then watch in the evening, mainly after 6PM for a chance of light snow or flurries. It may briefly start as rain then turn to a wet snow. However, due to warm air temperatures that will be above freezing when this moves through St. louis, we expect no snow to stick on roads in the metro. However, some areas south could see a coating on grass and elevated surfaces later in the evening as this snow hits areas south as temperatures are getting closer to freezing. Impacts should be mostly minimal with maybe some wet roads, but we’ll watch for any slick spots south where temperatures are a tad colder when the moisture moves through. Also, check back for updates in case we see changes in the forecast models timing and temperatures. It’s dry for the Friday morning commute, but a very cold Friday afternoon as highs struggle to reach freezing.

It remains chilly through the weekend, and then finally by Monday the temperatures will be milder and closer to normal in the mid to low 50s. We’ll enter a stretch of the 50s that looks to last into Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving: At this time it looks like some rain is in the offing Wednesday or Thursday for Thanksgiving. We’ll keep you posted as we pin down the details, but some wet weather is possible for the holiday.

