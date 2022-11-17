City SC squad growing ahead of inaugural season

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Fans will see a mix of young talent Wednesday night at the first match at CITYPARK played by St. Louis City SC 2. St. Louis City SC 2 is the team’s developmental squad.

Ahead of its first season, St. Louis City SC is designing a team with international and domestic talent. Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel helped craft the team.

Pfannenstiel is a German soccer legend and is responsible for all on-field operations for St. Louis City SC, from signing players to developing a youth academy. He has brought on seven international players.

As the St. Louis MLS roster takes shape, the club continues to grow, helping drive the next generation of professional soccer in the U.S.

