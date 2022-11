ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ most interactive Christmas pop-up bar is at the POWERplex.

Dasher’s Dive Bar is located next to the Ice Zone at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd. in Hazelwood. The bar has wall-to-wall Christmas décor, Christmas cocktails, Christmas-themed gameshows and Christmas Karaoke.

