Bayer Leverkusen visits children at pediatric hospital while in St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The first match at CITYPARK may be in the books, but the German team who played is still in St. Louis and making a difference.

Bayer Leverkusen visited Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital Thursday in Maryland Heights. The players and their mascot, Brian the Lion, played games with the children and made some new friends.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breakfast with Santa at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Ill.
Eckert’s announces family holiday activities
Two men were indicted on Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting of a St. Louis man in April.
2 men indicted on murder-for-hire charge for fatal shooting
bayer leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen visits kids at pediatric hospital
Judge denies Missouri prosecutor request to halt execution