Bayer Leverkusen visits children at pediatric hospital while in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The first match at CITYPARK may be in the books, but the German team who played is still in St. Louis and making a difference.

Bayer Leverkusen visited Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital Thursday in Maryland Heights. The players and their mascot, Brian the Lion, played games with the children and made some new friends.

