2 men indicted on murder-for-hire charge for fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men were indicted on Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting of a St. Louis man in April.

The indictment says Ray Bradley, 44, and Moreion Lindsey’s, 32, conspiracy led to the death of Titus Armstead on April 21. It also seeks the loss of $332,000 seized as part of the investigation.

Bradley was not present at Armstead’s murder but bought his plane ticket to travel from New Jersey to St. Louis, according to a statement. He also allegedly arranged for the murder to cover up the robbery of several million dollars’ worth of cocaine and drug money.

Another statement says Lindsey picked up Armstead from the airport and took him to Penrose Park in St. Louis, where he was killed. He then took a picture of his body for proof of his death to Bradley.

Lindsey and Bradley were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder for hire. If convicted, they will face a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Officials say Lindsey is already facing a May indictment with another man on a charge of destruction of evidence to obstruct a federal investigation. They were accused of destroying a Social Security card and a cell phone in April.

