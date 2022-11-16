Tennessee AG investigating Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift presale issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says he’s concerned about consumer complaints related to Ticketmaster’s presale of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert tickets.

In a video press conference Wednesday, Skrmetti said he is launching an anti-trust investigation into Ticketmaster after his office received numerous complaints following Tuesday’s presale debacle. There have been no allegations of misconduct at the time, he said, but added it is his job to investigate consumer complaints.

“If it’s a consumer protection violation and we can find exactly where the problems are, we can get a court order that makes the company do better. That makes sure the problems that happened yesterday don’t happen again,” Skrmetti said Wednesday. “If it’s not a consumer protection (violation), but it’s an anti-trust law that is violated, there is a wide range of options that are available.”

Skrmetti said the scope of his investigation would include figuring out what Ticketmaster promised customers and whether the company delivered on its promise. Additionally, Skrmetti said he wants to investigate complaints regarding Ticketmaster’s alleged “severe lack of consumer support” during the concert ticket presale.

“I would hope the company is doing everything it can to make sure the customers, from today forwards, have a much smoother and fairer experience,” Skrmetti said. “As an industry player, you think Ticketmaster would be well aware that these were probably going to be the most popular tickets or close to the most popular tickets they’ve ever had.”

Skrmetti is also concerned about Ticketmaster profiting twice off the tickets. Ticketmaster sells the tickets but also facilitates resale. Some “scalpers” are reselling tickets through Ticketmaster for thousands of dollars, Skrmetti said.

“There is an incentive there for the company to profit twice off the sale of these ticket,” he said. “I am not saying it happened, but we are going to make absolutely sure it didn’t.”

Ticketmaster said Tuesday “unprecedented demand” had led to issues with its service as Taylor Swift fans flocked to its site for access to a presale.

In an update on Twitter, the ticket sales giant said millions had logged on. It asked people who were already in queues to “hang tight” as they process sales.

Many fans expressed disappointment on social media after not getting tickets despite waiting in a queue for hours.

“We need to look into exactly what was promised to (customers) and whether that was provided,” Skrmetti said.

Taylor Swift is set to perform in Nashville at Nissan Stadium May 5-8. Swift’s The Eras Tour begins in Glendale, Arizona on March 17.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.