St. Louis Public Schools gives update on learning for Central VPA, Collegiate students

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Repairs are being made to the building that houses Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience weeks after the deadly shooting that left a teacher and student dead.

St. Louis Public Schools is formulating its plans to bring students back into the building for in-person learning. Both schools are currently doing virtual learning.

George Sells with SLPS says the goal is to get Collegiate students back into the building the week after Thanksgiving. For Central VPA, the goal is to bring students back by the start of next semester.

Central VPA junior Giselle Vaughn says despite the trauma, she’s looking forward to going back to school in person.

“The school, the community, everything,” Giselle says. “I feel like I do better at learning in-person versus virtual because I dance and I can’t really express myself over the screen.”

Virtual learning for students at Central VPA started on Monday. Giselle says she’s happy to be slowly easing back into school. Although she says it will be a challenge to step foot inside the building again, Giselle says everyone will be helping each other along the way.

“We all have been very supportive of each other, checking in with each other,” Giselle says. “With us being together at school that kind of allows us to do it more.”

Construction crews are making repairs to the building, replacing windows and adding new paint inside.

Sells says there is much more work that needs to be done on the Central VPA side of the building but wouldn’t go into detail about the repairs needed.

The Collegiate side of the building experienced less damage, which is why students are able to return to school sooner.

“Not only that it’s repaired but that when a student walks in there, we don’t want them to see any evidence of this trauma if we can avoid it,” Sells says. “There will be memories that will be hard enough to deal with just walking into that door for many people. And not just students. Let’s not forget our staff. They went through this, too.”

Central VPA’s principal sent a survey out to parents about what their students would prefer. Sells says more than half of the families who responded say they aren’t ready to get back to school just yet.

In the meantime, some in-person classes will be offered optionally this semester through a partnership with the Center of Creative Arts.

“To be able to get everybody together,” Sells says. “To give students an opportunity to create together, to rehearse together, just to be together. We don’t want them to feel isolated through this.”

Giselle’s mom Shawntay said she is nervous about her daughter’s mental health returning back to school. However, Shawntay says she hopes it will bring some normalcy back into Giselle’s life.

“That is like her second home,” Shawntay says. “She spends just as much time there as she does with me.”

