St. Louis CITY SC unveils inaugural home jersey

St. Louis CITY SC unveiled the Club’s Inaugural Home Kit on Nov. 16, 2022.
St. Louis CITY SC unveiled the Club’s Inaugural Home Kit on Nov. 16, 2022.(St. Louis CITY SC)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The first primary kit for St. Louis CITY SC has been unveiled!

Wednesday morning, the club’s inaugural home kit was introduced to the public. The jersey was designed in collaboration with Adidas and features branding of the club’s STLMade founding partners, which include Purina and BJC HealthCare.

“It was important for the design of our inaugural jersey to reflect who we are as a club and as a community: proud, contemporary, and not afraid to stand out. The Arch, the flag, the colors…we love that it feels unapologetically St. Louis, today but also with an eye towards our future,” said Lee Broughton, St. Louis CITY SC’s Chief Brand Architect.

The jersey also has the first look at the new Apple TV sleeve patch, as 2023 marks the start of a 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple TV.

