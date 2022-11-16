School board members question conflicting reports on contamination at Jana Elementary during board meeting

By Jenna Rae and Kalie Strain
Nov. 15, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Members of the Hazelwood School Board spent hours Tuesday night questioning two conflicting environmental reports on the levels of contamination at Jana Elementary.

A report from Bostom Chemical Company back in October found radioactive contamination, specifically a chemical by-product called lead 210, in and around the school.

This report from Boston Chemical Company was contradicted by findings from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week that said there were no areas of concern at the Florissant school. The USACE is sticking to its story that the school is safe, despite only testing for three chemicals.

