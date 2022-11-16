MSHP trooper shoots person involved in an alleged stolen car incident in North County
Nov. 16, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot a suspect during a foot pursuit in Moline Acres Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with MSHP said a trooper shot a subject in the arm during an altercation. Initial information indicates the shooting happened during a foot pursuit of someone accused of being involved in a stolen vehicle incident.
The trooper was not injured during the incident. The subject was arrested.
No other information was released.
