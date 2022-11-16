MSHP trooper shoots person involved in an alleged stolen car incident in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot a suspect during a foot pursuit in Moline Acres Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with MSHP said a trooper shot a subject in the arm during an altercation. Initial information indicates the shooting happened during a foot pursuit of someone accused of being involved in a stolen vehicle incident.

The trooper was not injured during the incident. The subject was arrested.

No other information was released.

