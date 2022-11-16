MSHP trooper shoots person involved in an alleged stolen car incident in North County

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot a suspect during a foot pursuit in Moline Acres Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with MSHP said a trooper shot a subject in the arm during an altercation. Initial information indicates the shooting happened during a foot pursuit of someone accused of being involved in a stolen vehicle incident.

The trooper was not injured during the incident. The subject was arrested.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A behind-the-scenes look as St. Louis City SC readies for Wednesday's game
Everything you need to know about the first match at CITYPARK
St. Louis Public Schools gives update on learning for Central VPA, Collegiate students
St. Louis Public Schools gives update on learning for Central VPA, Collegiate students
Sketch released of man wanted for abducting, sexually assaulting woman in Collinsville
Sketch released of man wanted for abducting, sexually assaulting woman in Collinsville
School board members question conflicting reports on contamination at Jana Elementary during...
School board members question conflicting reports on contamination at Jana Elementary during board meeting