Mcdonald’s hosts fundraiser benefiting students and families affected by CVPA school shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Part of the sales from two Mcdonald’s locations in St. Louis city were donated to Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate High on Tuesday.

“My relationship with Miss Kuszca was unlike any other teacher I had,” said Tamia Gates, a CVPA student. “She was very special to me and she was just a really amazing person and she didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

The money raised during the fundraiser will go to helping in recovering from last month’s shooting at the South City school shooting.

Donations can still be made to students and families affected by the October shooting on the St. Louis Public Schools Foundation’s website.

