Driver has close-call during 15-vehicle pileup

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Jay Gross was on his way to work around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when he encountered several slick spots caused by a surprise overnight snowfall.

He said the roads got really bad when he was traveling north on Interstate 44 around the 7th street exit.

“I saw nothing but ice,” he said.

Gross recalled that his car slid out of control and hit the concrete median barrier. He said he got out of his minivan to inspect the damage when a semi-tractor trailer slid on the ice and started coming straight toward him and his vehicle.

“If I didn’t move away from the van and the barrier I would have been crushed immediately,” said Gross.

The Missouri Highway Patrol recommends drivers stay in their vehicles if they’ve been involved in a crash on a snowy, slick highway. Troopers say it’s almost always safer to stay in your vehicle and recommend you call 911 or *55 to reach the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 15 vehicles were involved in the pileup, including several semis.

Gross said his minivan was his family’s primary source of transportation. He said the vehicle was totaled in the accident.

Around the same time there were also accidents on the Poplar Street Bridge because of the slick road conditions. Traffic on the bridge was at a standstill for a couple of hours.

