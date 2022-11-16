Cold Continues, Flurries Late Thursday

Weather Discussion: The cold and well below normal temperatures continue through the weekend. It will actually get colder Friday with a daytime high struggling to reach freezing. We also could see some flurries Thursday night, no impact in the St. Louis metro but some spots especially south could see a dusting.

If you’re planning on heading to the St. Louis SC 2 soccer game vs. Bayer Leverkusen, prepare to bundle up even more. Temperatures fall into the 20s throughout the game. You may also spot a few flurries this afternoon and tonight, but there will be no impacts on roads or accumulations.

A few flurries or spots of light snow are possible again Thursday evening and night. No accumulations or road impacts expected in St. Louis, but some areas south of the metro could see a dusting. This is from another cold front that brings our coldest daytime temps on Friday with a high near freezing.

It remains chilly through the weekend, and then finally by Monday the temperatures will be milder and closer to normal in the mid to low 50s. We’ll enter a stretch of the 50s that looks to last into Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving: At this time it looks like some rain is in the offing Wednesday or Thursday for Thanksgiving. We’ll keep you posted as we pin down the details, but some wet weather is possible for the holiday.

