Staying cold for now

Weather Discussion: There is a bitter chill in the air today with temperatures in the mid-30s, but a wind chill will make it feel like the 20s. Bundle up!

If you’re planning on heading to the St. Louis SC soccer game vs. Bayer Leverkusen, prepare to bundle up even more. Temperatures fall into the 20s throughout the game. You may also spot a few flurries this afternoon and tonight, but there will be no impacts on roads or accumulations.

We’ll play a round of temperature flip-flop through Sunday with temperatures going from the 30s to 40s. Finally, by Monday, the temperatures will be more stable. We’ll enter a stretch of the 50s that looks to last into Thanksgiving.

