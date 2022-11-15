U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss Jana test results Tuesday, Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about their testing at Jana Elementary may be coming on Tuesday during a meeting with the Hazelwood school board.

The preliminary results of their testing that was released last week showed no presence of radioactive material, according to the agency. This contradicted findings from a Boston chemical study from October.

Students have not been on Jana’s campus since Oct. 24.

USACE will hold a public town hall on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Florissant Municipal Court at 4575 Washing Street.

