St. Louis native Nikki Glaser named honoree Grand Marshal for Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis native Nikki Glaser has been named as the honoree Grand Marshal of the 2022 Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade.

Glaser is a stand-up comedian, actress, podcaster, television host and radio host. She documented moving back to St. Louis in her realty show “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?”

The 38th annual Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade will step off at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. It will be broadcast live on KMOV-TV Channel 4, the KMOV streaming app, KMOV.com and the KMOV News App.

