St. Louis native Nikki Glaser named honoree Grand Marshal for Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis native Nikki Glaser has been named as the honoree Grand Marshal of the 2022 Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade.

Glaser is a stand-up comedian, actress, podcaster, television host and radio host. She documented moving back to St. Louis in her realty show “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?”

The 38th annual Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade will step off at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. It will be broadcast live on KMOV-TV Channel 4, the KMOV streaming app, KMOV.com and the KMOV News App.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis City SC Goal
Schlafly hosting tailgate ahead of match Wednesday
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworth performance at Fox Theatre canceled after Leno suffers burns in fire
News 4 Afternoon Update: November 15
News 4 Afternoon Update: November 15
Busch Stadium shot from outfield
KMOV to team up with Cardinals for 11th annual Holiday Gift Drive