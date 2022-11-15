The St. Louis Battlehawks have selected their quarterbacks

Fans cheer for the St. Louis BattleHawks at a home game in St. Louis
Fans cheer for the St. Louis BattleHawks at a home game in St. Louis(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Battlehawks now have quarterbacks!

Head Coach Anthony Becht announced the team had selected quarterbacks A.J. McCarron and Ryan Willis to lead the team for the 2023 season. The selections came during a live-streamed Quarterback Selection Show on Tuesday.

McCarron starred at the University of Alabama and went on to be selected by Cincinnati in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.

Battlehawks get 2nd pick in XFL draft

Willis played at Kansas and Virginia Tech. He was named the MVP of the Spring League in 2021, and has also been with the Chicago Beers.

The remainder of the team will be decided at the XFL draft taking place Wednesday and Thursday in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington reaches back to stop a shot against the Colorado...
Saad, Binnington help Blues hold off Avalanche 3-2
The St. Louis Battlehawks will fly again!
Battlehawks get 2nd pick in XFL draft
St. Louis Cardinals announce ‘Red Friday’ ticket sales
City SC fans score tickets ahead of the team’s first match
City SC fans score tickets ahead of the team’s first match