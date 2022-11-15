Shoppers avoid panic aisle, say slick roads and reckless drivers is biggest worry as snow approaches

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meteorologists call for snow on Tuesday, has many people using their Monday night to make sure they are prepared for all scenarios.

It was a steady stream of food on conveyer belts inside Schnucks at 170 and Ladue.

“Well everyone I know is very concerned because you know if St. Louis gets two inches of snow people are all over the place,” shopper Stephanie Thompson said.

People pouring in and out of the store with a slick Tuesday approaching.

“Snow is on the way,” Lindell Boyd explained. “I’m trying to get prepared just in case.

“I’m from Maine originally so I’m looking forward to it,” Shopper Kristen O’Neil shared. “But my kids go to school six miles away so that makes me nervous.”

Plenty of traffic throughout the store, including aisle one where you can find bread.

Ice scrapers and bags of ice melt are front and center.

“I’ve already got the shovel, went and pulled it out and got it ready. Whatever it brings, it brings a lot or a little, but I’ll be prepared,” Boyd said.

Stopping by Schnucks in Clayton to see if people are stressing about the snow and Tuesday morning commute.



Some say they are just getting normal groceries. A few people tell me they had no idea snow was forecasted. I said they need to get home & watch @SteveTempleton at 6.@KMOV pic.twitter.com/Ogu5eVYFpO — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) November 14, 2022

“Snow will start in the St. Louis metro between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., perhaps as some rain briefly before turning to all snow,” News 4 Meteorologist Steve Templeton, explained Monday. “1-2″ widespread is possible for the St. Louis metro. Additionally, Pike county is in the Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight to Noon Tuesday where upwards of 2-4″ is possible.”

Road crews with MoDOT and IDOT spent the day pre-treating interstates and major roadways with liquid salt brine.

MoDOT says crews are working 12-hour shifts. Their focus are interstates and major roadways.

For Stephanie Thompson, her biggest concern isn’t food on hand. He said it’s the slick streets and reckless drivers stressing her out.

“My concern is I live in North County,” Thompson shared. “A lot of times North County doesn’t get the clean up like 40 and Ladue so I just want to make it to work safe.”

It will be business as usual for Schnucks stores on Tuesday, with all locations opening at 6 a.m.

All locations will be closed on Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving.

