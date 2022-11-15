Schlafly hosting tailgate ahead of match Wednesday

St. Louis City SC Goal
St. Louis City SC Goal
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A tailgate will be heard ahead of the first match at the new MLS stadium Wednesday.

The tailgate party will start at 4 p.m. outside of the Schlafly Taproom.

“We are going to close 21st Street, which we have unofficially name St. Louligan Way, and we will have some tailgating out here,” said Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna. “It’s going to be cold, so we’re not going to sell food out there this time. This is kind of for us a dry run for how it’s going.”

Gates at the stadium open at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.
Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as man missing since April 2021
Fans cheer for the St. Louis BattleHawks at a home game in St. Louis
The St. Louis Battlehawks have selected their quarterbacks
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworth performance at Fox Theatre canceled after Leno suffers burns in fire
News 4 Afternoon Update: November 15
News 4 Afternoon Update: November 15