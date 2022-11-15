Schlafly hosting tailgate ahead of match Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A tailgate will be heard ahead of the first match at the new MLS stadium Wednesday.

The tailgate party will start at 4 p.m. outside of the Schlafly Taproom.

“We are going to close 21st Street, which we have unofficially name St. Louligan Way, and we will have some tailgating out here,” said Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna. “It’s going to be cold, so we’re not going to sell food out there this time. This is kind of for us a dry run for how it’s going.”

Gates at the stadium open at 5:30 p.m.

