‘Pillars of the Valley’ monument displays names and quotes from Mill Creek Valley residents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A powerful and permanent tribute and reminder now stand in the place of the once-thriving Mill Creek Valley neighborhood.

St. Louis City SC and the Great Rivers Greenway along with local artist Damon Davis, came together to create the Pillars of the Valley. The monument is ten feet tall and made out of granite. The hour-shaped structure sits next to City Park and displays names and quotes from former Mill Creek Valley residents.

The segregated Black community spanned from Grand to 20th Street. Its 20,000 residents were displaced or forced to relocate to other parts of the city in 1959 when the city deemed it an area of blight and demolished its buildings and homes to build highway 64/40 and other urban development.

“New generations will know what happened, hopefully when they’re responsible for our society, they’ll have a sense on how not to do, or how not to treat people, and on how to be more inclusive,” Vivan Gibson said. Gibson is a local author who wrote a boon about Mill Creek Valley and her experience living there.

For Gibson, the monument is a crucial first step in understanding the weight of St. Louis’ history while celebrating new growth and development.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.