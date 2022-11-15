Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworth performance at Fox Theatre canceled after Leno suffers burns in fire

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4, 2020.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The performance of Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy scheduled for Friday at Fox Theatre has been canceled after Leno suffered burns in a gasoline fire.

The Fox Theatre made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Leno, the former host of the “Tonight Show,” suffered burns in a recent gasoline fire but said he was doing okay.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press Monday. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The Fox Theatre says all tickets will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase and will be processed this week. The theatre adds that all ticket holders will receive credit in the next 7-10 days.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News 4 Afternoon Update: November 15
News 4 Afternoon Update: November 15
Teen murder witness killed in plot made on recorded jail calls, family claims city failed to...
Teen murder witness killed in plot made on recorded jail calls, family claims city failed to protect him
St. Patrick Center opens new, independent living shelter for the unhoused
St. Patrick Center opens new, independent living shelter for the unhoused
Shoppers avoid panic aisle, say slick roads and reckless drivers is biggest worry as snow...
Shoppers avoid panic aisle, say slick roads and reckless drivers is biggest worry as snow approaches