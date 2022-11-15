Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as man missing since April 2021

Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.
Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Human remains found in Jefferson County have been identified as a man who was reported missing in April 2021.

A hunter called investigators after finding a suspected human skull in a wooded area near the 8500 block of Rutledge Road in Dittmer on Friday. Other suspected human bones were found nearby.

Deputies said dental records confirmed the remains to be those of Jerry Crew, of Cedar Hill. He was last seen in the 8500 block of Lake Drive in Cedar Hill, and was reported missing on April 29, 2021. An official cause of death has not been determined.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Crew’s disappearance or death to call them at 636-797-5515.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis City SC Goal
Schlafly hosting tailgate ahead of match Wednesday
Fans cheer for the St. Louis BattleHawks at a home game in St. Louis
The St. Louis Battlehawks have selected their quarterbacks
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworth performance at Fox Theatre canceled after Leno suffers burns in fire
News 4 Afternoon Update: November 15
News 4 Afternoon Update: November 15