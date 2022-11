ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound I-64 are closed in Wentzville due to an accident involving a semi.

The accident happened near the I-70/64 interchange around 6:30 a.m. and is causing a back-up for westbound traffic. Traffic is being forced to exit onto Highway 61.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.