Cold Air Persists, Even Colder For Friday

Weather Discussion: The wet snow is melting away, but you can see totals reported below. Officially St. Louis got 0.8″ which is close to the November average of 0.9″.

This Evening: Flurries or spotty hits of light snow are possible. Otherwise cold and cloudy, though clouds will decrease overnight.

Early Wednesday clouds will clear out and we’ll have some sunshine temporarily. The clouds roll back in for a cloudy afternoon and evening and once again some flurries or brief spotty snow showers are possible. And it will be cold again, plus a wind to make it colder. Highs in the 30s will feel like mid 20s with a 15-20 MPH wind from the Northwest.

Colder air settles in Friday as highs struggle to reach freezing. Next week does look warmer with 40s and 50s likely.

