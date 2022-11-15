2 injured in head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Scott-Troy Road. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 crashed into a 2016 Ford pickup truck.

A front passenger in the Ford was ejected in the crash. They were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was trapped and had to be extricated by the O’Fallon Fire Department. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

