WANTED: Highland police searching for man accused of stalking, burglary

HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV) – Police in Highland are asking for help finding a man accused of burglary and stalking.

Officers released a photo of Hunter D. Michael, 30, Monday morning. According to the Highland Police Department, Michael is wanted for stalking and burglary to a motor vehicle through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said the suspect has been known to frequent the area of the 800 block of 13th Street in Highland.

Anyone who sees Michael or knows his whereabouts should call the Highland Police Department at 1-618-654-2131 ext. 1.

