Texas women accused of stealing from local Kohl’s stores

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Four women are accused of stealing from local Kohl’s stores.

Court documents state the women stole over $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Sephora section at Kohl’s in Fenton on the afternoon of Nov. 11. The suspects are also accused of additional thefts at other local Kohl’s stores.

The women were allegedly found to be in possession of the stolen merchandise when they were arrested. In total, St. Louis County prosecutors said over $22,000 worth of stolen property was recovered.

Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of Austin, Texas, Desdemona Dila, 39, of Houston, Texas, Ana Curueru, 31, of Conroe, Texas, and Ecsmira Vasile, 32, address unknown, are charged with stealing $750 or more. Each suspect is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

