St. Louis City police say three groups are responsible for series of smash-and-grabs around the city

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police today saying they have a couple of people in custody in connection with recent smash and grabs across the city.

Investigators are still working to bring in others.

“It does look as though there could be as many as three groups working this across the city so that complicates things a little bit, but we’re working on identifying them and working out which incidents and which burglaries correlate with who,” said Major Renee Kriesmann of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Dozens of businesses have been targets of smash and grabs over the past several weeks all across the city.

